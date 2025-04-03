Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $849,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 892.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

