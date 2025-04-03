Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 76,823 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

