Martin Worley Group Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Martin Worley Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

