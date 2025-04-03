Geode Capital Management LLC Has $831.72 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $831,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $223.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

