Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRNB. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

GRNB stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $24.60.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

