Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,423 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 4.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 306,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72,724 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

