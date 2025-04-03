Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $763,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $515.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

