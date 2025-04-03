Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,476 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

