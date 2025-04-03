Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 126,933 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

