Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Invests $1.09 Million in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

