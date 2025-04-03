Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,856 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,678,000 after buying an additional 85,967 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 180,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.289 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

