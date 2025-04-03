BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Financial Contrast

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and BV Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 9.43% 3.08% 0.45% BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and BV Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.88 million 5.19 $1.46 million ($2.61) -6.11 BV Financial $37.70 million 4.37 $11.72 million $1.09 13.04

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BV Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BV Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.1% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BV Financial beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About BV Financial

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.