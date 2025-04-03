Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 346,013,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 209,048,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.