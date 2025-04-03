Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.40 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 64.67 ($0.85), with a volume of 57151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.85).

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

