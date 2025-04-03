FY2026 Earnings Estimate for SFNC Issued By DA Davidson

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.8 %

SFNC stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in Simmons First National by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 16,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.