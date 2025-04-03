OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 40,499 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYLD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $1,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 63,248 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

