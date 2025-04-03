Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,894,000 after purchasing an additional 451,370 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,175,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 760,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,641,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 560,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

