FY2026 EPS Forecast for Banc of California Raised by Analyst

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Banc of California by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.