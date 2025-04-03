FY2025 EPS Estimates for Immatics Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Immatics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $497.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Immatics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,604,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,417,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 736,709 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,275,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 832,432 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 6,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immatics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 5,414,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after buying an additional 1,509,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.