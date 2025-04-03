Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 344,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 364,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 238,712 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.4439 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.