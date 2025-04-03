Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Relx by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 104,999 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Relx by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Trading Up 0.5 %

Relx stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.