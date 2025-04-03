Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

