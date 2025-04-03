TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 4900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

TeraGo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48.

TeraGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.