Financial Comparison: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Oblong has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oblong alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Rumble”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $2.38 million 1.61 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Rumble $95.49 million 31.39 -$116.42 million ($1.64) -4.69

Analyst Ratings

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rumble.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oblong and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rumble has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.06%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than Oblong.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -158.75% -89.12% -69.64% Rumble -152.81% -62.75% -50.56%

Summary

Rumble beats Oblong on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.