Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 145303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.67).

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.08. The company has a market capitalization of £144.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 81.04%.

Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Mobius Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. Mobius Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

