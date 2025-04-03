Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,892,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 624,365 shares.The stock last traded at $26.29 and had previously closed at $27.87.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

