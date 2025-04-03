Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,892,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 624,365 shares.The stock last traded at $26.29 and had previously closed at $27.87.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 7.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.
