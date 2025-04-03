Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 21502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.
Separately, Cormark lowered Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.
In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$163,302.50. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
