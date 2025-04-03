YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3351 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 10.3% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RDTY traded down $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.