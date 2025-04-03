Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Guess? also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.74)-$(0.65) EPS.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Guess? has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GES

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.