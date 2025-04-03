Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 859271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Terex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

