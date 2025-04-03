Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

