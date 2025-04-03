Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

