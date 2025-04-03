Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,025 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,195,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $518.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.26 and a 200-day moving average of $539.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

