Martin Worley Group Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,237,000 after acquiring an additional 700,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.84 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $515.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.