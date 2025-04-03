Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

