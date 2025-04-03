10,751 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Disciplined Investors L.L.C.

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $377.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

