Insider Buying: Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) Insider Acquires 6,688 Shares of Stock

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Fleetwood purchased 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,019.20 ($7,816.13).
Northern 3 VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON NTN remained flat at GBX 84 ($1.09) during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.98. Northern 3 VCT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock has a market cap of £122.45 million, a P/E ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 0.16.
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
