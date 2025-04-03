Insider Buying: Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) Insider Acquires 6,688 Shares of Stock

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Fleetwood purchased 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,019.20 ($7,816.13).

Shares of LON NTN remained flat at GBX 84 ($1.09) during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.98. Northern 3 VCT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock has a market cap of £122.45 million, a P/E ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Featured Stories

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

