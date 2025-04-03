Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Ariston Services Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $226.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9188 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

