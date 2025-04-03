MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.70. 11,628,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 45,311,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

MARA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MARA by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

