Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVALGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 550,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 371,590 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $38.08.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 330,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

