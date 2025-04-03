Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $71.69. 5,105,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,686,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.