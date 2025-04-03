Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Pinewood Technologies Group had a net margin of 167.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of PINE stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 341.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.54. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 814 ($10.57).

Get Pinewood Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.66) price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinewood Technologies Group

In related news, insider Brian Small acquired 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.35 ($25,969.81). Also, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £5,130 ($6,661.47). Insiders own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.