Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,772,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 2,241,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 924.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.