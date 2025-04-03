Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,772,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 2,241,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 924.2 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.06.
About Mitsui Fudosan
