Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JHG

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.