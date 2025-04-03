Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Rises By 23.5%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,107,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after buying an additional 494,847 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 256,036 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 155.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 849,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 259,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 44,656 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

