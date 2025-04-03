MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $295.61 and last traded at $298.97. Approximately 4,651,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,185,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

