Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Allegion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

