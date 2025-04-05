Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $416,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Boeing were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Boeing by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

