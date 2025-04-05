Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 27.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.57. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

