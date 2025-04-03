Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

